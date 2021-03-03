Albania to create COVID-19 vaccine passport

The Albanian government is working on creating a COVID-19 vaccine passport in case other countries impose its use as a requirement, Prime Minister Edi Rama declared on Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on the economy, Rama said the government is working to create a COVID-19 vaccine passport for all the citizens that have received a vaccine against COVID-19 in order to facilitate their movement in case other countries impose this as a requirement.

“Albania is interested in having its doors open for the tourist season and in order to break the chain of infections it will not rely on a lockdown, but on the vaccines,” Rama added.

On Monday evening, Albania received 15,210 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to Rama, another batch of 30,000 vaccine doses is expected to arrive in April, including 14,000 doses from AstraZeneca through the COVAX mechanism.

On Tuesday, Albania’s Health Ministry reported 892 new coronavirus cases and 19 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 108,823, with 71,173 recoveries and 1,835 fatalities.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 258 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 76 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday.