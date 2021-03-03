Explosion occurs at COVID-19 testing site in Dutch town Bovenkarspel, no casualties

An explosion occured near a COVID-19 testing center in the town of Bovenkarspel in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning.

The blast caused no casualties, but did shatter windows. According to police in North-Holland where the town is located, the testing center was probably the target. The explosion of a metal pipe outside the building occurred at 6:55 a.m. local time (0555 GMT), when the center was closed.

A security guard was present at the moment of the explosion, but was not hurt. Bystanders reported a very loud bang, the police stated.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal Service has been called in to see if any explosive material was left behind. All test appointments in Bovenkarspel that were scheduled until noon have been canceled.

It is not the first time a COVID-19 test center was the target of violence in the Netherlands amid protests against measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus. In late January, a group of young people caused unrest in Urk in the province of Flevoland and set a COVID-19 test center on fire.