Nationwide protests erupt in Lebanon as local currency hits new low

Protests erupted on Tuesday across Lebanon against the unprecedented collapse of the currency which slipped to a new low of 10,000 Lebanese pounds per one U.S. dollar.

Protests were held in the capital Beirut and other major cities including Tripoli and Sidon, as well as some villages and towns in southern Lebanon, local media reports said.

The protesters blocked some of the roads and highways, set tires on fires, and chanted slogans calling for the formation of a government capable of introducing reforms to save the country from further collapse.

Some angry protesters in the eastern town of Chtoura forced local currency exchange dealers to close their shops.

Due to the continued political instability and raging COVID-19 pandemic, Lebanon has been suffering from an economic crisis, as demonstrated by a sharp decline in the price of the Lebanese pound and a remarkable increase in poverty and unemployment.