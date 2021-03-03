Turkey’s annual inflation rate soars to 15.61 pct in February

Turkey’s annual inflation soared to 15.61 percent in February, mainly driven by rising prices in household goods and transportation, according to official data published on Wednesday.

The country’s monthly inflation increased by 0.91 percent in February, data of the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

The highest annual price rise was reported in household goods and transportation, surging by 23.74 percent and 22.47 percent, respectively.

The lowest hike was observed in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, with an increase of 2.87 percent.

The government is expected to launch a series of financial measures in the upcoming days to address growing inflation and employment.

On Monday, Turkey decided to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and announced a series of gradual normalization steps, including the reopening of restaurants and cafes.