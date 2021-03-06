Iran says foils plot to hijack domestic passenger flight

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that a plot to hijack a passenger plane flying from Ahvaz to Mashhad was thwarted on Thursday.

“A conspiracy to hijack a Fokker 100 aircraft belonging to Iran Air was neutralized thanks to the vigilance of the IRGC flight security unit,” the IRGC public relations office said in a statement published on its official website.

Flight IA334 took off after delay at 10:22 p.m. from Ahvaz airport in the southwest of Iran toward northeastern Mashhad, and it had to do an emergency landing in Isfahan airport where the perpetrator was arrested, said the IRGC’s statement, noting no passengers were hurt in the accident.

The detainee intended to deviate the flight toward an unspecified country on the southern shore of the Gulf, according to the statement.