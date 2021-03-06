Lebanon registers 3,202 new COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

Lebanon registered on Friday 3,202 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of infections to 390,053, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the virus went up by 52 to 4,971.

Firas Abiad, director of Rafic Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), said on Friday that the COVID-19 emergency department at RHUH was “exceptionally busy in the past few days with younger patients, many of them in critical condition.”

Abiad reiterated his call for citizens to take proper precautionary measures against the virus