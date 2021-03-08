Gjerdalen, Korsgren break course records to win Vasaloppet cross-country

Norwegian Tord Asle Gjerdalen won the men’s cross-country race while Lina Korsgren of Sweden won the women’s counterpart at the Vasaloppet cross-country skiing race on Sunday, both breaking the course records.

Near-perfect conditions combined with a powerful tailwind for long stretches of the 90 kilometers between Salen and Mora contributed to the results.

As both the women’s and men’s fields quickly broke up, it soon became apparent there would only be a handful of contenders in each class. And with eight kilometers left, the photo finish equipment could be stowed away as the leaders were only racing against time towards that coveted victor’s laurel wreath.

Gjerdalen crossed the finish line first by 3:28:18 – 10 minutes quicker than the record time set in 2012. Korsgren arrived in Mora after 3:52:08 – 16 minutes quicker than the previous record, also from 2012.

“Beating the record was a massive bonus,” said Korsgren, who last week also won the 27.5-kilometer Tjejvasan Vasaloppet.

For Gjerdalen, it was his first win. He also built upon the Norwegian successes in the traditional race, his countrymen having won all of the last eight races. He said the only thing that stopped him from shaving even more time off the record was the loose snow that had blown into the tracks in the hours before the race.

His major gripe, however, was the lack of atmosphere. After the first race in 1922, the event quickly grew and in 2019, nearly 16,000 skiers – the vast majority amateurs – had signed up for the race. Then the pandemic hit the world and last year “only” 13,900 skiers gathered at the starting gates. This year, only a handful of elite skiers participated.

“Next year, I hope we get all the enthusiasts with us again, that’s what long-distance skiing is all about, getting the masses with us,” Gjerdalen said.

“I hope this was a great advertisement for next year when we can hopefully have a corona-free event.”