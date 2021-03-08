Israel’s forex reserves hit record 185.09 bln USD

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves reached a new record of 185.09 billion U.S. dollars at the end of February, according to figures published by Israel’s central bank on Sunday.

This is an increase of about 5.59 billion dollars month on month from the end of January.

The total reserves represent 45.9 percent of Israeli GDP, the Bank of Israel said.

The increase was the result of 4.91-billion-dollar foreign exchange purchases by the central bank in February, as well as a revaluation that increased the reserves by about 927 million dollars.

On the other hand, the increase was partly offset by government transfers abroad totalling about 152 million dollars, and private sector transfers of about 97 million dollars.