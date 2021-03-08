Women hold only 28 pct of managerial positions in Israel: official report

Women accounted for only 28 percent of managerial positions in Israel in 2020, according to an annual report published by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

In 2019, for comparison, Israeli women held 30.3 percent of managerial positions.

The report, issued ahead of the International Women’s Day to be marked on Monday, also showed that women hold 56.3 percent of all academic jobs in Israel, almost unchanged from 2019.

In the hi-tech field, 125,000 women were employed in Israel in 2020, out of a total of 360,000 hi-tech employees, or 34.7 percent.

In 2019, the rate of Israeli women employed in hi-tech was higher at 35.2 percent.

The women population in Israel was 4,677,700 at the end of 2020, about 50.3 percent of the total 9.291 million population, according to the report.