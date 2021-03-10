15 IS suspects detained in Turkey

Turkish police on Tuesday detained 14 people in Istanbul and one in the southeastern province of Hatay for their alleged ties to the Islamic State (IS).

Simultaneous operations were carried out at 18 addresses in Istanbul to capture those allegedly involved in conducting activities on behalf of the group, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defence Ministry announced that 11 people were arrested in the Altinozu district of Hatay while trying to “illegally cross into Turkey from Syria.”

The ministry said that one individual among them was identified as an IS “terrorist” wanted with a red notice.

The IS has conducted a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. Turkish counter-terrorism units have been regularly launching operations against the group members in the country.