Cyprus, Israel agree on framework to resolve offshore gas dispute

Israel and Cyprus on Tuesday reached an understanding over gas reserves straddling their maritime border in a development hailed as a “breakthrough” by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, the local media reports.



Cyprus’ Minister of Energy Natasa Pilides said she and Steinitz, during his brief visit to Cyprus, had agreed upon a framework to resolve the issue, and guidelines would be passed on to the companies involved in the project, the newspaper said.

The agreement caps nine years of negotiations between the two sides on production sharing at a gas field, which straddles the marine Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Cyprus and Israel.

The agreement initiates direct negotiations between the companies that operate the Cypriot Aphrodite gas field and the neighboring Israeli Yishai field on how to develop a gas reservoir.

The Aphrodite field was discovered in 2011 and Cyprus reached an agreement with Egypt to send the gas from the reservoir via an undersea pipeline to the Idku liquefaction plant.

Cyprus and Israel agreed on the demarcation of their respective EEZs more than ten years ago, but have been unable to agree on the sharing of joint gas reserves across their marine borders.

The Aphrodite gas field has an estimated capacity of 4.5 trillion cubic feet. Around ten percent of the deposit is within Israel’s Yishai field. Israel had objected to the development of the Aphrodite field before the agreement was reached.