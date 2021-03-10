Israeli researchers develop AI nose to detect diseases

Israeli researchers have developed a computerized optical nose, based on artificial intelligence (AI), to detect diseases, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) said on Tuesday.

The near-infrared nose was developed by HUJI and Tel Aviv University in a study published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

It can detect odors and turn any of them into an image on a computer screen, HUJI added.

The optical nose may be used for detecting diseases transmitted in the air, counterfeit alcoholic beverages, and spoiled or poisoned food.

“Potentially, the system could also be used for rapid detection of COVID-19 patients in a non-invasive manner by analyzing exhalations,” the researchers said.

So far, it has detected dozens of odors with high accuracy, even those that the human nose is unable to detect, such as components of alcohol beverages, HUJI concluded.