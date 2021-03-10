Kremlin calls U.S. cyberattack plans against Russia concerning

A plan by the Biden administration to launch cyberattacks against Russia is a “cause for extreme concern,” the Kremlin has said.

“These are rather alarming reports, because a fairly authoritative U.S. publication (The New York Times) admits the possibility, and even announces the possibility of cyberattacks,” the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

U.S. involvement in international cybercrimes is a “cause for extreme concern,” he said.

“The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated and still insists that it has never had anything to do with any acts of cybercrime and cyberterrorism,” Peskov said.

The New York Times announced Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing to take action against Russia for the alleged hacking of the U.S. government, agencies, and corporations through the IT firm SolarWinds.

The publication said these moves would be taken over the next three weeks “across Russian networks” and will be evident to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as national intelligence services and military “but not the wider world.”