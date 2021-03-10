Lebanese president urges compensation on damage from oil spill

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Tuesday that Lebanon adheres to its rights for compensation over environmental and economic damage caused by a recent oil spill that reached Lebanon’s shores.

Aoun’s remarks came during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Najat Rochdi, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon.

Aoun handed Rochdi a copy of the initial report prepared by Lebanon on the damage caused by the spill, after a field and aerial survey that was conducted for Lebanese waters.

“Lebanon will not give up on its rights for compensation, especially that the country is still suffering from the repercussions of the oil spill which resulted from the Israeli bombing in July 2006,” Aoun said.

The Israeli air forces bombed in 2006 a thermal power station in southern Lebanon’s Jiyeh, causing fuel spill which resulted in an oil slick covering 170 km of coastline.