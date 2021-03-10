Swedish expert fears COVID-19 risks traumatizing an entire generation: report

An entire generation risks being left traumatized in the wake of COVID-19, the director-general of the Swedish Public Health Agency warned on Tuesday.

Child and youth health must therefore be prioritized once the effects of the vaccines are seen and the pandemic subsides, Johan Carlson told TT news agency.

The interview coincided with the release of children’s rights organization Bris’ annual report. Last year, their helpline received more calls than ever before. While the number of calls increased by 16 percent compared with 2019, children seeking counseling for anxiety increased by 61 percent. The number of children talking about sadness and family conflicts increased by 55 and 43 percent respectively.

“We must be observant of and highlight the problems left behind. One such is the physical and mental illness of children and young people. If we do not deal with that, we risk losing an entire generation,” Carlson said.

When the pandemic started, the Public Health Agency believed a total lockdown would have a devastating impact on children and teenagers. This was the reason Sweden chose a different strategy than many other countries, Carlson said.

“The stricter the restrictions, the more the children are affected. We have always had that perspective and have made trade-offs accordingly,” Carlson said. “That is one of the main reasons why we wanted to keep the schools open.”

“Although upper secondary schools have gone into distance education for a few weeks, primary schools have in principle been up and running. I think that has been a positive factor for the children.”