California green-lights Los Angeles’ partly reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, could loosen restrictions against COVID-19 as early as this weekend. However, local authority said the county would release its own operating guidelines.

According to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy issued last August, counties in California must have fewer than 10 new infections cases a day per 100,000 people and the state as a whole must distribute 2 million vaccine doses to underserved populations, to move into less-restrictive “red” tier, which permits local businesses to partly reopen.

Newsom disclosed at his daily online press conference that the Golden State would meet its threshold of administering 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in low-income, hard-hit communities on Friday, so that the Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties would advance into the “red” tier from “purple” tier.

As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County has had just 6.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

“Specifically, L.A. will be a big beneficiary of this new metric that likely will be met on Friday. And moving through the weekend and into next week, you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers,” said the governor, adding that movie theaters in Los Angeles could be in the clear to reopen at a limited capacity as early as Saturday.

Under the “red” tier, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25-percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, while outdoor live events like sports and concerts are allowed to reopen at 20-percent capacity.

However, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced Wednesday that the local authority would issue on Thursday guidelines for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, outdoor live events and theme park reopenings.

She told a press conference that there’s no definitive answer yet on whether indoor dining would be allowed, despite it being a permitted activity in the “red” tier of the state’s guidelines.

State officials recently announced that theme parks would be allowed to reopen on April 1 at 15-percent capacity, with in-state visitors only, but that timeline was moved up by about two weeks with Disney CEO Bob Chapek announcing Tuesday that Disneyland would reopen in “late April.”