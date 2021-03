After more than a year out, Roger Federer returned from injury to beat Britain’s Dan Evans at the Qatar Open 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Wednesday.

The Swiss, 39, underwent two knee surgeries last year following the 2020 Australian Open.

“Feels good to be back. I’m happy to be standing here regardless of if I won or lost. But obviously winning feels better,” Federer said in an on-court interview.