Greece, Turkey to have new round of exploratory talks in Athens

The 62nd round of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey will take place in Athens on March 16, the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday in a press statement.

The previous round of talks about long standing differences took place in Istanbul on Jan. 25 this year after a five-year hiatus marked by tensions.

Greece and Turkey have long disagreed on overlapping claims on hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, with both sides holding conflicting views on how far their continental shelves extend in waters.