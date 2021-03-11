Jordan tightens measures to curb surge in COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Wednesday night announced new measures to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to a senior official.

In a press conference here, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said a lockdown will not be imposed now, but public movement will be restricted between 7:00 p.m. local time and 6:00 a.m., starting from March 13 until further notice.

All the shops will be closed at 6:00 p.m., he said, adding delivery services during the curfew hours will still be available.

The minister said bars, nightclubs, gyms, sports centers, equestrian clubs, and indoor swimming pools will also be shut down. The capacity of transportation will be reduced to 50 percent instead of previous 75 percent.

He added that curbing the surge of coronavirus cases will require weeks of intensified efforts, stressing these government measures “are not arbitrary but based on epidemiological and statistical studies.”