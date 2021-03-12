Israel’s COVID-19 reproduction number down from 1.02 to 0.85 within 4 days

Israel’s COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, has dropped to 0.85, compared to 1.02 reported on Sunday, the state’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center (CNIKC) said on Thursday.

The R number is an indicator used to determine the pace of the COVID-19 spread, as reproduction rate means the average number of people that a person carrying the virus goes on to infect.

When the R number is greater than 1, the number of COVID-19 patients rises at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

When the R number is less than 1, it means that the spread of the pandemic has been curbed.

On Dec. 27, 2020, when a third nationwide lockdown took effect in Israel, the R number was 1.26.

Since then, the R number has gradually dropped to 0.9 in mid-January, risen back to 1 in early February, then dropped to 0.79 on Feb. 21, and risen again above 1 in early March.

The CNIKC noted that the recent decrease in the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Israel, currently standing at about 4 percent on a weekly average, also indicates a significant reduction in the rate of infections in the country.