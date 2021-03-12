Qatar, Turkey, Russia highlight urgency of humanitarian aid in Syria

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Turkey, and Russia on Thursday highlighted the need for humanitarian assistance in Syria amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In a joint statement published by the ministry, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed their strong concern regarding the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Syrian health system.

All sides stressed that humanitarian assistance should be provided to the Syrian population without discrimination, politicization, or any preconditions, adding that this would facilitate the political settlement process.

They also called on the international community and in particular the United Nations to boost joint efforts to strengthen the humanitarian response in the region and underscored the need to “facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.”

Earlier in the day, the ministers held a meeting in Doha to discuss the Syrian crisis and ways of cooperation with the aim of contributing to a lasting political solution.