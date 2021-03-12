Russian cargo ship sinks off Romania’s Black Sea coast, 2 dead

At least two people were killed after a Russian cargo ship with 13 sailors on board sank early Thursday in the Black Sea near the Romanian coast, local media reported.

Ten sailors were rescued, and search and rescue work was still ongoing to find the last crew member.

The ship sank 70 nautical miles (129.64 km) from the port of Constanta, Romania’s main seaport located in the southeast of the country, most likely due to a storm that occurred offshore.

A Romanian tugboat was in the area and rescue operations began immediately, reported local Antena 3 TV station.