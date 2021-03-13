Austria’s Kurz slams “inequality” in vaccine delivery within EU

The deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines within the European Union (EU) are not made according to the population as agreed by country leaders in January, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday.

“In the last few weeks many have been amazed at the vaccination progress in Denmark and why so few people are vaccinated in Latvia,” said Kurz at a press conference.

At first, people thought that it had to do with the vaccination speed, but that is not the case, the chancellor noted.

“The deliveries are not made according to the population,” said Kurz, emphasizing that it is “clear that some member states have received too much and others too little.”

“If the trend continues like this, there will be massive inequality,” he said.

The chancellor stressed that this contradicts the agreement reached by the heads of state and government on Jan. 21.

The fact that some countries will be fully vaccinated in May and others in August “is not good for Europe,” said Kurz, calling for “clarification” and “transparency” on this matter.

Having received around 1.2 million doses of vaccines so far, Austria is still “in the midfield” in terms of vaccine deliveries within the EU, said Kurz.