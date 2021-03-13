Cyprus announces curtailed lifting of COVID-19 curbs over spike in new cases

Cyprus’ health authorities on Friday held back on announcing an expected wide-ranging lifting of coronavirus restrictions after a spike in new infections over recent weeks caused alarm within the government and the scientific team advising it on the pandemic.

They also re-imposed some of the measures which were lifted at the end of February, such as business operating with only 25 percent of their staff and a mandatory testing of 25 percent of those going to work every week.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a press conference that decisions made by an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers were based on the facts that the situation among the community has epidemiologically worsened and that there have been infections at an increasing rate in assembly areas.

Friday’s meeting of the cabinet was held two days after the ministers on Wednesday refrained from making any decisions because of the bad epidemiological state and the doubling of hospitalized patients in just two weeks.

Ioannou said that there has been an increasing transmissibility of the coronavirus as a result of the variant identified in the UK. He added that the recent spike in infections has led the COVID-19 sections of the public hospitals operating near their capacity, a fact that alarmed health officials.

He said that as a result of the current situation, the Council of Ministers has decided on a conservative set of measures and held back on allowing a full operation of restaurants and beverage facilities and the return of school children to their classes.

He said that restaurants will be allowed to reopen as of March 16 but will serve guests only in open-air areas. He did not say anything about the reopening of other facilities, such as cafes, bars and pubs.

Further restrictions ban meetings of more than six people from different households in public spaces and parks, with those attending such meetings obliged to wear a mask. A ban on visits of more than four people to households also stays in effect.

As a compensation, Ioannou said gatherings will be allowed at picnic sites and parks on Monday when people traditionally go out in the fields to celebrate Green Monday, marking the start of a 50-day fasting period up to Easter.

Ioannou said that health authorities depend mostly on vaccination of as many people as possible in their drive to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health said that until Thursday, a total of 116,331 vaccine doses had been administrated and 31,968 people have received both doses.

The current vaccination rate is just below 13 percent of the eastern Mediterranean island’s population. Ioannou said that health authorities have planned to vaccinate about 20 percent of the population by April and 50 percent by the middle of June.