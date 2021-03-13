Turkey may buy 50 mln more COVID-19 vaccines from China: report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey may buy 50 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

“The second shipment may arrive from China. If we agree on that matter, we can purchase an additional 50 million (doses) from China,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

Turkey launched its nationwide vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in mid-January.

So far, more than 10.8 million doses have been administrated as part of the vaccination campaign, according to the health ministry’s latest data.