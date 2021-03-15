Greek convicted terrorist ends hunger strike over prison transfer

Greek convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas ended on Sunday a two-month hunger strike over his transfer from a jail in central Greece to another prison in a Piraeus port suburb, his lawyer and a local hospital announced.

Koufodinas, 62, who is serving 11 life sentences as the main hitman in many murders committed by the now-defunct terrorist group “November 17” (17 N), has been hospitalized in the public General Hospital of Lamia since Feb. 16. He was on hunger strike since Jan. 8 demanding his transfer to Korydallos prison.

As of Sunday, following the patient’s request, he is gradually fed, while treated in the intensive care unit and his condition remains serious, read an e-mailed statement from the hospital.

Koufodinas’ hunger strike had opened a heated debate in Greece. His lawyers claimed he was denied his rights. Courts dismissed many requests submitted by his lawyers lately. The government repeatedly stated that he demanded preferential treatment and would not give in any blackmails.

“November 17” had been active in Greece since 1975. Koufodinas was identified as the group’s main hitman during the trial that followed his arrest and the dismantling of the group in 2002.

He was convicted in 2003, along with a dozen other group members, for their roles in more than 100 attacks carried out between 1975 and 2000 that killed 23 Greek, U.S., British and Turkish nationals.