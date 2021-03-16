COVID-19 crisis dampens household spending in Germany: Destatis

Household spending in Germany last year decreased in price-adjusted terms by 5 percent year-on-year, the largest decline since 1970, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Monday.

“Consumption behavior of households in Germany changed substantially due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Destatis said. The development was different from the financial crisis 2008-2009, when private consumption was “less affected and therefore had a stabilizing effect on Germany’s national economy.”

Households in Germany spent 8.7 percent less on services in 2020, according to Destatis. Consumer spending on durable goods fell 8.5 percent in the first half of the year, but rose by 7.8 percent in the second half as value-added tax (VAT) rates were cut as a COVID-19 economic stimulus measure.

The reduction in the VAT rate had “no decisive effect” on purchases of short-lived goods such as clothing and footwear, Destatis noted. Purchases of such goods continued to decline after the VAT reduction, albeit not as strongly as in the first half of last year.

In contrast to the overall decline, households in Germany spent 6.3 percent more on food and beverages in 2020. According to Destatis, German consumers were stocking up on groceries as an increasing number of people were working from home while less money was spent in restaurants.

Germany’s hospitality industry was particularly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown as household spending on accommodation and restaurant services dropped by 33.2 percent last year, according to Destatis.

A member survey by the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (DEHOGA) published last week showed that from March 2020 to date, the industry’s revenues slumped by 63 percent year-on-year.