Germany’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues to rise

The incidence rate of reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany continued to rise and reached 82.9, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday.

The rate has been increasing for the fifth day in a row, according to the RKI. A similar trend was last recorded in the country at the beginning of February.

Although Germany remains in a COVID-19 lockdown until at least March 28, the country has implemented gradual openings in a five-step strategy in which the seven-day incidence rate is an important benchmark for further openings or closures.

On Monday, 6,604 new COVID-19 infections were registered within one day, around 1,600 more than one week ago, according to the RKI. With 47 deaths related to the coronavirus reported on Monday, the figure remained well below the peak in mid-January of 1,244 daily fatalities.

The decrease in the number of deaths was due to the ongoing vaccination of older citizens in Germany. “Vaccinations show us the path out of the pandemic. They are the most important tool we have,” Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, told journalists last Friday.

Around two and a half months after the start of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in Germany, more than 2.89 million people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 3.5 percent, according to the RKI.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister presidents of the federal states are scheduled to meet again to decide the country’s next steps, including the involvement of general practitioners (GPs) in the national vaccination campaign.

The goal is to “get the vaccine to citizens as quickly as possible through a combination of vaccination centers and family doctors,” government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said last Friday.

To date, almost 2.58 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll stood at 73,418 on Monday, according to the RKI.