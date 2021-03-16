Jordan reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Jordan on Monday reported a record 9,417 new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, increasing the nationwide caseload to 486,470, the government announced.

With 82 deaths being added, the death toll reached 5,428, according to a joint statement.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 19.36 percent, compared with 18.79 percent reported on Sunday.

A total of 48,638 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,223,283, according to the statement.

The statement added that 5,124 patients recovered in hospitals and home quarantines on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 401,319.

The statement added that there are currently 79,723 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 491 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals to 2,844, the statement said.