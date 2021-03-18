CABS say illegal killing of migratory birds increasing in Cyprus

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS), an NGO specialized in the investigations and preventions of illegal killing of migratory birds, recorded an increase in the number of incidents of illegal bird trapping with limesticks this autumn in south-eastern Cyprus in comparison with previous years.

In a press release, the NGO says, the number of incidents of bird trapping with nets also increased, especially the number of incidents of professional trapping for profit; organized trapping by criminal gangs is on the rise.

As presented in their recently published report, CABS bird protection activists detected 383 cases of illegal bird killing of migratory birds between September and November 2020 in south-eastern Cyprus, the highest number for CABS autumn operations in Cyprus since 2016.

From 383 cases, 217 cases were cases of illegal bird trapping and 166 cases were cases of illegal hunting of birds.

All cases, detected by the activists were reported to the authorities and their investigations resulted in the seizure of 1987 limesticks, 50 mist-nets and 121 electronic callers from the locations reported by the activists. 324 protected birds were rescued from traps and 43 persons were caught by the enforcement officers and were issued a fixed penalty notices for illegal killing of birds.

CABS investigations officer, Bostjan Debersek believes that there are several reasons behind the surge in number of illegal killing of birds.

As the number of cases of trapping with limesticks in Republic of Cyprus increased most notably this autumn, the low fixed penalties, issued for trapping with limesticks must be among the reasons for the increase. Trappers caught with up to 72 limesticks in Republic of Cyprus will be given a fixed penalty of just 200€ for possession and use of limesticks, while for the same offence in the British Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus an offender would receive 2000 € fine, ten times the magnitude.

CABS say rising unemployment caused by the complete lockdown in Cyprus a year ago could have also contributed to the surge of trapping.

The loss of jobs, especially in tourism, has driven many people in search for other sources of income, with trapping being one of them. This is evident also from the rise of professional trapping, recorded this autumn. Professional trappers, trapping for profit, have been very busy this autumn as the number of cases of trapping with large number of nets and with use of electronic callers, confirmed by the activists increased in comparison with previous years.

BirdLife Cyprus recorded an overall decrease in trapping levels with mist-nets in Cyprus according to their recently published autumn 2020 survey. However, like CABS, they acknowledge that professional trapping with nets in the Republic of Cyprus remains a significant problem, as well as the increase in trapping with limesticks.

Not only bird trapping, also illegal hunting of migratory birds was rampant this autumn in south-eastern Cyprus. 166 cases of illegal hunting activity, confirmed by CABS activists this autumn were only a tip of the iceberg, stated Bostjan Debersek. Hundreds of electronic callers, used to attract bird in front of the guns could be heard from the hunting sites but due to limited resources, only a small percentage of these callers were precisely located and investigated.

On top of intensive use of electronic callers, CABS and BirdLife members discovered several hotspots on which protected birds were shot relentlessly the whole autumn.

At the hunting site near Lake Soros in Larnaca District, CABS and BirdLife members discovered remains of several hundred shot bee-eaters and other protected birds.

Shocked by discovery, CABS and BirdLife have requested for the permanent closure of the hunting site unless the law can be fully implemented to prevent massacres of protected birds in the future, stated CABS Press Officer Axel Hirschfeld.