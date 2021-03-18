COVID-19 cases in Jordan exceed 500,000

Jordan on Wednesday reported 9,535 COVID-19 cases, increasing the caseload since the start of the pandemic to 504,915, the government announced.

It also reported 56 deaths from the virus, which took the country’s death toll to 5,553, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

There are currently 86,975 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan, according to the statement.

A total of 473 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, increasing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,102, the statement said.

The statement added that 5,733 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 412,387.