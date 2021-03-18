Eurozone inflation stable at 0.9 pct in February: Eurostat

The eurozone inflation rate remained positive in February, with the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) rising by 0.9 percent year-on-year, Eurostat, the European Union’s (EU) statistical office, reported on Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive month that the eurozone witnessed a positive reading of the HICP, according to Eurostat.

The annual inflation rate in the EU was slightly up to 1.3 percent in February compared to the previous month.

However, the inflation rates in seven EU member states remained stuck in negative territory last month. The HICP in Greece slumped the most by 1.9 percent compared to February 2020, followed by Slovenia and Cyprus.

For the eurozone, the highest contribution to the inflation rate came from services, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, and non-energy industrial goods, while energy prices remained lower than in the same period of last year, Eurostat said.

The higher inflation rate in the eurozone in recent months and an uptick in bond yields have led to fears among investors over higher market interest rates and hence higher borrowing costs, which could negatively impact the currency zone’s recovery.

“Inflation has picked up over recent months mainly on account of some transitory factors and an increase in energy price inflation,” Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said recently, adding that the underlying price pressures in the eurozone remain subdued in the context of weak demand and a significant slack in labor and product markets.

Based on a joint assessment of the financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the ECB decided to step up the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) in the second quarter of 2021.

According to the ECB staff’s latest macroeconomic projections, eurozone inflation will rebound sharply to 1.5 percent in 2021 before dropping to 1.2 percent in 2022 and then increasing to 1.4 percent in 2023.