Greece reports strong demand for first 30-year bond issue since 2008

Greece achieved a record low interest rate for the 30-year bond it issued on Wednesday.

The country last issued a 30-year bond in 2008.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras welcomed the result of the debt sale as confirmation of global investors’ confidence in the Greek economy.

The country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) confirmed in a bourse filing on Wednesday that it has drawn 2.5 billion euros (2.98 billion U.S. dollars) from the issue of its new bond that matures in just under 31 years, i.e. in January 2052.

Staikouras greeted the news in a televised statement as “signaling our country’s full return to the international markets, which also contributes to the further improvement of the sustainability of Greece’s debt.”

Greece’s first such issue in 13 years secured an interest rate of around 1.95 percent, an all-time low, after attracting bids that totaled 26.1 billion euros, according to the PDMA.

“The issue stands out for its considerable demand, its low cost of borrowing and its exceptional quality — and all that in conditions of high uncertainty on international level due to the pandemic,” commented Staikouras.

This was Greece’s second market foray this year, after a ten-year bond issue in January through which Athens drew 3.5 billion euros from the market.

“This 30-year bond illustrates and confirms, even more emphatically compared to previous market forays, the confidence of the international investing community in the administration, the potential and the prospects of the Greek economy,” the minister said.

He added that thanks to this issue “the recreation of the Greek yield curve is normalized with additional depth, offering security to investors as in terms of time it exceeds by far the expiry of the debt settlement measures agreed with the country’s creditors.”

Staikouras also pointed to a further possible effect of this bond issue, saying “it constitutes an additional positive step expected to have a catalytic role in future credit rating upgrades of the country.” (1 euro = 1.19 U.S. dollar)