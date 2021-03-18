Lebanese source says Israel builds military road at disputed border

The Israeli army on Wednesday reportedly created a military road at a disputed point along the border line in southeastern Lebanon.

A Lebanese military source on condition of anonymity said that Israel used two bulldozers and an excavator protected by three tanks to construct the road by linking it to another one, parallel to the barbed border fence separating Lebanon and Israel.

The source mentioned that Israel constructed the road in one of the 13 disputed points between the two countries.

For its part, the Lebanese army monitored Israel’s construction work, in coordination with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon, the source added.