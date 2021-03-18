North Macedonia reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases

North Macedonia reported 1,293 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the country has to date recorded a total of 115,222 cases, with 99,015 recoveries and 3,388 fatalities.

On Wednesday, the country’s Commission for Infectious Diseases decided to keep in place the nationwide curfew as North Macedonia is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Venko Filipce said that the latest data on the percentages of positive cases over the past days showed that there is a significant increase in the number of positive cases in several cities, as well as an increase in the number of hospitalized patients.

Currently, according to the minister, there are 11,889 active cases in the country, the number of which has increased by over 5,000 from Feb. 15 to March 15.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases will decide on possible additional restrictions early next week, he added.

As of March 10, the government has imposed a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the increase in the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalized patients.

