Rome to host preparatory talks in July ahead of UN Food Systems Summit

The main preparatory meeting for the United Nations Food Systems Summit will take place in Rome in July, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced Wednesday.

The July 19-21 event– led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi — will set the stage for the September summit scheduled to take place as part of the UN General Assembly in New York. The Rome pre-summit will be a “hybrid” format, part via digital hookup and partially with in-person participation.

The Rome event will include participation by policy leaders and ministers of agriculture, environment, health, and finance, along with small-scale farmers, indigenous groups, and researchers, FAO said in a statement.

“The Pre-Summit in Italy will be a key moment for mobilizing the bold commitments we need to build sustainable food systems that work for people, planet, and prosperity. Through accelerated action, we can help the world recover better from COVID-19, combat rising hunger and address the climate crisis,” Guterres said in a statement.

Draghi said hosting the event will fit into the country’s wider goals as president of the Group of 20 (G20) this year.

“Italy is ready to welcome this key appointment of the Food Systems Summit in Rome,” the prime minister said. “We want to address the issue of food security within our broad agenda as President of the G20. Together with the UN and its agencies based in Rome, Italy will engage with its partners to promote better agriculture, sustainable value chains, and healthy lifestyles.”

FAO is led by Director-General Qu Dongyu, a former Chinese vice minister. In addition to FAO, Rome is home to two other UN food agencies: the World Food Program and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.