Turkish police detain 8 foreign IS suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police detained eight foreign suspects in Istanbul for their alleged ties to the Islamic State (IS), the state-run Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday.

Police forces and special operation teams launched simultaneous operations at 12 addresses to capture the suspects who allegedly involved in conducting activities on behalf of the group, according to Anadolu.

Those targeted in operations reportedly spent “a long time” in conflict zones in Iraq and Syria.

Many organizational documents and digital materials were also seized at the addresses during the raids.

Video footage aired by media outlets showed security forces raiding an apartment and detaining one of the suspects.

The nationalities of the suspects were not immediately clear.

Last week, at least 15 more suspected IS members were detained in the city for their alleged ties to the group, according to press reports.

The IS has conducted a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. Since then, Turkish counter-terrorism units have been conducting operations against the group members in the country.