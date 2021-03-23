Brunei suspends cross-border activities with Malaysia for 2 more weeks

Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that the temporary suspension of cross-border activities between Brunei and Malaysia will be extended for another two weeks.

Temporary suspension on the entry of foreign nationals from Malaysia, including transits through Brunei via land and sea ports, is extended by 14 days until April 7, the PMO said in a statement.

“Transit through Brunei Darussalam may only be considered for official government travels, students required to attend school, emergency services (such as ambulances, police and military) and Malaysia-registered Transport Operators with Cross-Country Permits issued by the Brunei government for import deliveries of essential goods to Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia, granted that the travelers attained endorsement from the relevant Malaysian authorities for their travels,” the PMO said.

Located in Southeast Asia, northwest of Kalimantan, Brunei shares land and sea borders with East Malaysia.

According to the PMO, temporary suspension on commuters via land and sea for the purpose of employment is also extended by 14 days until April 7.

A total of 65 imported cases have been confirmed in Brunei since the last local infection case was reported on May 6, 2020. There are 14 active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center, with three deaths reported from COVID-19 so far in the country.