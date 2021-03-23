India extends restriction on international flights

India on Tuesday extended its restriction on international flights to and from India till April 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” said an official circular issued by the office of DGCA.

It further said international scheduled flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

After witnessing a considerable decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in January this year, the pandemic has been spreading at a fast pace in India over the past week. New cases per day have crossed 40,000 while the number of deaths daily is touching 200.