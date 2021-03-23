Oman reports 836 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 152,364

The Omani health ministry on Tuesday announced 836 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 152,364, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 404 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 139,846 while four deaths were reported, pushing the death toll up to 1,633, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus.