Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Saudi Abha Airport: Houthi media

Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, using explosive-laden drones, the militia military spokesman said in a statement aired by the group’s al-Masirah TV.

“The drones hit the airport accurately,” Yehya Sarea added, without providing details of the target in the civilian airport.

Saudi authorities have made no comment yet on the alleged attack.

The attack came hours after Saudi Arabia offered a comprehensive peace initiative to end Yemen’s nearly six years of civil war, which the Houthis rejected.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.