Hungarian confectioner inspires hope with syringe-holding Easter bunnies

While many Hungarians fear that they might still be locked down during the upcoming Easter due to the pandemic, local confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi offers a sparkle of hope with his chocolate bunnies holding a syringe.

“The mask is a thing of the past. We now need a positive message,” Rimoczi explained to Xinhua on Monday, referring to his last hit: the Chocolate Santa wearing a protective mask, made of marzipan.

“I have seen Easter bunnies in Belgium wearing masks, hence the idea of the Chocolate Santa with the mask. But this year we want to show people that thanks to the vaccines, we already see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he explained.

“We wanted to convey the message in which we believe, namely that the vaccine means life…the future, so this year, the Easter bunny will not bring an Easter egg, but an Easter vaccine,” he added.

He noted that in order to make the syringes look realistic, they actually went to a pharmacy and bought real syringes, in order to have the perfect mold for the mixture of high-quality Italian milk and chocolate used to make the bunnies.

He also explained that bare bunnies were no longer interesting for his customers, who started to ask for bunnies either with syringes or masks.

Rimoczi, a cook by profession, got attracted towards confectionery which could give full play to his creativity.

This creativity has also been recognized by the Association of Hungarian Confectionery Manufacturers, which presented him with an Award for Innovation for his original sweets.

Besides the professional merit, Rimoczi is glad to see orders queuing up.

Thanks to the publicity from media reports on their products, foreign customers also want to buy his chocolate creations. But Rimoczi, who is working in Lajosmizse, a small town 55 km south of Budapest, is happy to be able to serve domestic customers.

The light of hope from the artist is much needed in Hungary, where the population is battling the third wave of the pandemic, and is entering its third week of severe lockdown.