Ukraine introduces COVID-19 PCR test entrance requirement for foreigners

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers ruled to require a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as an obligatory requirement for foreigners entering the country, local media said Tuesday.

The corresponding resolution was approved by the government at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

According to the decision, foreigners entering Ukraine will be required to present a negative PCR test, which should be carried out no more than 72 hours before crossing the state border.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov, during a press briefing in Kiev on Tuesday, noted that the decree came into effect on Monday.

COVID-19 numbers have been growing in Ukraine over the past month, leading to a three-week lockdown introduced in the capital and several other regions of the country.

A total of 1,565,732 COVID-19 cases and 30,431 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Tuesday, while 1,268,886 patients have recovered, according to health authorities.