Bomb alert issued for 2 Turkish Airlines planes in Istanbul

Bomb alerts were issued on Thursday for two Turkish Airlines passenger planes at Istanbul Airport.

The planes, bound for the German cities of Munich and Stuttgart respectively, were hauled to the security zone for searches, according to the press office of Turkish Airlines, national flag carrier of Turkey.

An official of the press office told Xinhua that the passengers have been evacuated and the searches in the planes are still going on.

Two other aircraft were reportedly allocated for the flights.

Meanwhile, the press reported that the denunciations proved to be unfounded. But there was no immediate confirmation from the carrier.