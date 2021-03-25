Poland tightens COVID-19 curbs as daily cases hit new high

The Polish government on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions as the country’s daily cases hit new high for the second day in a row.

Poland’s health ministry reported 34,151 new cases — compared with Wednesday’s 29,987 — taking the cumulative total to over 2.15 million. The national death toll rose to 50,860.

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, starting from Saturday, large retail stores could only allow one client per 20 square meters, instead of 15 square meters under the current rules. People in worship places will also be limited to one per 20 square meters.

Preschools and daycares will be closed, except for those whose parents work in medical or uniform services.

Furniture and hardware stores larger than 2,000 square meters, and services such as hairdressers and beauty salons, will be closed.

The new restrictive rules will last until at least April 9.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned Thursday that the country is reaching the limits of its healthcare system.

“The bottleneck does not lie with our equipment, but with the number of available medics and nurses,” he said.

He also urged the European Commission to put further pressure on vaccine producers to increase deliveries to European Union member states.

Poland implemented partial national lockdown measures starting from March 20, closing hotels for non-business guests, cinemas, theaters and museums. Most shops in shopping malls have also been closed down, while school children were consigned to remote learning.

As many Poles traditionally observe Easter, attending church and traveling to family meetings, Morawiecki has appealed to them to limit Easter celebrations among direct family members.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in an increasing number of countries with already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. Nearly 5.4 million Poles have received at least one vaccine dose.