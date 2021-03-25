Sudan’s health authorities warn against increasing COVID-19 infections, deaths

Sudan’s Higher Committee for Health Emergencies has warned against increased infection and death cases of COVID-19.

The committee on Wednesday held an emergency meeting to discuss the necessary measures to confront the pandemic.

“Reports indicate continued increase in the number of infection and death cases of COVID-19, particularly in Khartoum and Gezira States,” Omer Al-Najeeb, Sudan’s Health Minister, said in a statement.

“The situation in Khartoum state is worrying, particularly among school children and teachers,” he noted.

The Sudanese minister complained about the week capabilities to receive COVID-19 and other cases as well as the lack of oxygen, medicines and other aids.

He announced measures including face covering, sterilization and social distancing in all state institutions, schools, public transport and places of gatherings.

He further declared increasing the target categories with COVID-19 vaccines to include health workers, elders above 60 years of age, people with chronic disease and workers at vital sectors.

Sudan has so far recorded a total of 29,542 COVID-19 cases, including 2,003 deaths.