World Insights: Japan’s defense budget hits record high amid questions over constitution, fiscal health

Japan’s defense spending for fiscal 2021 has hit a record high at around 49 billion U.S. dollars, pushing up the nation’s overall budget enacted Friday to a record 970 billion U.S. dollars amid questions over the country’s fiscal health and constitutional responsibilities.

The first defense budget now secured under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sees increased funding for the development of numerous controversial military weapons systems that opposition parties have said are not defensive in nature and hence contravene the country’s pacifist stance.

In addition, political observers said that Japan’s ever-expanding shopping list for next-generation military hardware is significantly contributing to Japan’s dire fiscal predicament.

Such military hardware now on the defense ministry’s list include multiple missile systems, such as standoff missiles capable of attacking targets outside the firing range of enemies, Aegis-equipped destroyers and stealth fighters.

In the run-up to the defense budget being approved, opposition lawmakers said that the advancement of such military hardware runs contrary to Japan’s pacifist constitution.

However, along with a barrage of next-generation land, sea and air-based military hardware, the defense budget also makes provisions for Japan’s designs on outer space and cyber space-related capabilities, with other outlays included for electronic intelligence-related infrastructure and hardware, as well as funding for research into anti-drone lasers.

Some of the larger allocations of Japan’s defense budget include those for a new “hybrid” stealth fighter jet that may be co-developed by Japan and U.S. or British firms.

The jet looks set to be a hybrid version of the U.S. military’s F-22 and F-35 fifth generation stealth fighter jets, with its purpose to be a multirole fighter with the capability of attacking land and sea targets and engaging in aerial combat.

The project, led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in collaboration with U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corporation, comes with a price tag of around 45.5 billion dollars.

Two next-generation stealth warships capable of operating with fewer sailors than previous destroyers will be added to Japan’s fleet at a cost of more than 900 million dollars.

They will be joined by two 4.5-billion-dollar vessels equipped with Aegis missile interceptor systems, which will take the place of the now scrapped plan to deploy two U.S.-developed land-based Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense systems in northeastern and western Japan.

A long-range anti-ship missile system will also be added to Japan’s arsenal costing around 320 million dollars, and the highly-controversial development of standoff missiles, which can be launched from numerous platforms including ships and aircraft and are capable of attacking enemy vessels and bases from outside their firing range, has been factored in at a cost of 324 million dollars.

Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has lambasted Suga’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party for its consistent push to thwart the nation’s Supreme Charter, stating that the defense ministry’s plans to bolster its capabilities run contrary to the country’s postwar defense policy.

Meanwhile, the outlays and related debt issuance to finance the country’s overall budget are set to further worsen Japan’s fiscal health, the worst among major developed countries.

Given Japan’s debt skyrocketing to 223 percent of its gross domestic product in 2019, political observers have questioned the government’s continued need to consistently raise the ceiling on costs for its military capabilities against a backdrop of crippling debt, constitutional recalcitrance, and regional peace and security.