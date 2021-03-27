2 dead, at least 8 injured in Virginia Beach shootings

Two people are dead and at least eight others were injured in shootings at Virginia Beach’s oceanfront, in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia, local police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. local time Friday (0300 GMT Saturday). While officers were investigating the incident, one person nearby was shot dead in crossfire with police, and a second person near the scene was pronounced dead in “a separate shooting incident” that needs further investigation, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters.