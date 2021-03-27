3 pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in India

Three pilots were injured after their aircraft crashed Saturday in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, local media reports said.

The aircraft crashed near Bishankhedi village on the outskirts of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

“Today a plane crashed here in Gandhi Nagar police station limits in which three pilots were injured,” local media quoted a police official as saying. “The injured pilots have been removed to a nearby hospital.”

Reports said the ill-fated aircraft was a small trainer aircraft carrying three pilots, including two trainees.

The aircraft was travelling from Bhopal to Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Last week a pilot of the Indian Air Force was killed after a MiG-21 fighter jet he was flying crashed in the state’s Gwalior.