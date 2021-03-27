Iran reports 7,980 new COVID-19 cases, 1,838,803 in total

Iran reported 7,980 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its nationwide caseload to 1,838,803.

The pandemic has so far claimed 62,223 lives in Iran, up by 81 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 965 were hospitalized, Lari added.

A total of 1,577,408 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,908 remain in intensive care units, she noted.

According to the spokeswoman, 12,481,917 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Currently, 17 Iranian cities are on red alert for a high risk of infection, while 42 others on orange alert for medium risk, the spokeswoman said.

According to the reports, there has been a decrease in the observance of health protocols in some restaurants during Nowruz, Iran’s New Year holidays, over the past days, she warned.

According to the Iranian national headquarters to fight the novel coronavirus, travelling from and to cities in red and orange cities has been prohibited during Nowruz.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19, 2020.